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Luken Baker News: Returns to Diamondbacks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 3:56pm

The Diamondbacks brought back Baker on a minor-league contract Tuesday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Baker elected to hit the open market after being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on April 18. He will end up where he started and join Triple-A Reno.

Luken Baker
Arizona Diamondbacks
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