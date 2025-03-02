Luken Baker News: Team rejected overseas overtures

The Cardinals declined overtures from teams overseas this offseason that wanted to acquire Baker's rights, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Goold says the Cardinals see Baker as being able to contribute as a right-handed batter off the bench and decided to keep him in that role instead. Baker will turn 28 soon and has topped 30 home runs each of the last two seasons at Triple-A Memphis, so there's nothing left for him to prove in the minors. However, it would probably take an injury or two for him to see regular at-bats with the Cardinals this season.