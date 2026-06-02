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Lyon Richardson News: Allows four runs as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Richardson (0-1) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Royals after allowing four runs on one hit and two walks in one inning of work. He also struck out two.

Richardson was facing a two-out, bases-loaded situation when Lane Thomas smashed a 106.3 mph missile into left center field to give the Royals an advantage they'd never relinquish. Richardson was removed after that first inning, and now his ERA sits at 27.00 after just two big-league appearances this year. In 1.2 innings of work, he's given up five earned runs and two homers with a 3:2 K:BB.

Lyon Richardson
Cincinnati Reds
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