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Lyon Richardson News: DFA'd by Reds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Reds designated Richardson for assignment Tuesday.

Richardson served as the opener Monday versus Kansas City and took the loss after surrendering four runs over one inning, and he's now been removed from both the 26-man and 40-man rosters. Brandon Leibrandt was also DFA'd, opening up roster space for the promotions of Zach McCambley and Luis Mey.

Lyon Richardson
Cincinnati Reds
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