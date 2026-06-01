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Lyon Richardson News: Drawing short-notice start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Reds announced that Richardson will serve as their opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Royals.

With Chase Burns (illness) being scratched from his scheduled turn through the rotation on short notice, the Reds will turn to Richardson to make his first big-league start since 2023. Prior to being promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, Richardson has worked between two and three innings in nine of his 18 appearances in the minors this season, so he should be capable of providing a little more length than the typical opener. That said, Richardson isn't expected to work deep into Monday's contest, so the Reds could count on new call-up Brandon Leibrandt -- who had been starting with Louisville -- to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen.

Lyon Richardson
Cincinnati Reds
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