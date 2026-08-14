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Lyon Richardson News: Inks minor-leage deal with Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:24am

Richardson signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Richardson elected free agency Thursday after clearing waivers. He's opted to stay with the Brewers organization on a minor-league deal and will likely suit up for Triple-A Nashville. Richardson has spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 4.48 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 60.1 innings.

Lyon Richardson
Milwaukee Brewers
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