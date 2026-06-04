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Lyon Richardson News: Reaches free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Richardson elected to become a free agent Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Richardson cleared waivers after being removed from the Reds' 40-man roster, but he's exercised his right to hit the free-agent market rather than accept an outright assignment. The right-hander holds a career 6.67 ERA and 46:39 K:BB over 56.2 innings covering parts of four seasons at the major-league level.

Lyon Richardson
 Free Agent
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