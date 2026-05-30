Lyon Richardson News: Selected from Louisville
The Reds selected Richardson's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Richardson has been with Louisville all season, turning in a 4.75 ERA and 1.26 WHIP alongside a 34:14 K:BB through 30.1 innings. He'll return to the majors as a replacement for Pierce Johnson (elbow) and likely be limited to low-leverage work as long as he's with the Reds. Kyle Nicolas was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
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