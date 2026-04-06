Mac Heuer headshot

Mac Heuer Injury: Pro debut delayed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Heuer is building up in extended spring training after falling behind due to arm soreness, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

As a 21-year-old who pitched the last two years in the rotation at Texas Tech, Heuer would have been assigned to Single-A or High-A if he were healthy and fully built up, but his pro debut is now to be determined. The Yankees gave Heuer a $400,000 bonus after selecting him in the eighth round last year.

Mac Heuer
New York Yankees
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