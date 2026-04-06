Mac Heuer Injury: Pro debut delayed

Heuer is building up in extended spring training after falling behind due to arm soreness, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

As a 21-year-old who pitched the last two years in the rotation at Texas Tech, Heuer would have been assigned to Single-A or High-A if he were healthy and fully built up, but his pro debut is now to be determined. The Yankees gave Heuer a $400,000 bonus after selecting him in the eighth round last year.