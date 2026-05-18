MacKenzie Gore Injury: Exits with lat tightness
Gore was removed from Monday's start against the Rockies due to left lat tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two before departing.
Gore dove for a slow grounder to the third-base side in his lone inning of work and appeared to be shaken up on the play, though it's not yet clear if his dive caused the injury. He can be considered day-to-day until the Rangers have more information to share on his availability moving forward.
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