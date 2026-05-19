MacKenzie Gore Injury: Headed for imaging Tuesday

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that Gore will most likely undergo an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies after one inning due to left lat tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

After the game, Gore described his early exit as precautionary, noting that he felt a cramp behind his shoulder blade that had been presenting some discomfort. Gore was charged with two runs on three hits and two walks during the 28-pitch inning, and both his fastball and sinker velocities were down just over a mile per hour from their season averages. The upcoming imaging should shed more light on the severity of Gore's injury, but the Rangers aren't yet ruling the southpaw out from making his next turn through the rotation, which would fall Sunday in Anaheim.