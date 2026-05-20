MacKenzie Gore Injury: On track to make next start
An MRI on Gore's left lat came back negative, and he is on track to make his next scheduled start Sunday versus the Angels, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gore was removed from his start Monday against the Rockies after his lat tightened up on him, but he has managed to avoid a major injury and is trending toward not missing a turn in the rotation. The left-hander has had an up-and-down first 10 starts for the Rangers, collecting a 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 55:24 K:BB over 49 innings.
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