MacKenzie Gore headshot

MacKenzie Gore Injury: On track to make next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

An MRI on Gore's left lat came back negative, and he is on track to make his next scheduled start Sunday versus the Angels, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gore was removed from his start Monday against the Rockies after his lat tightened up on him, but he has managed to avoid a major injury and is trending toward not missing a turn in the rotation. The left-hander has had an up-and-down first 10 starts for the Rangers, collecting a 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 55:24 K:BB over 49 innings.

MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago