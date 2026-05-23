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MacKenzie Gore Injury: Plays catch Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 7:13am

Gore (lat) played catch Friday and will be re-evaluated this weekend, MLB.com reports.

All signs are pointing to Gore being ready for his next turn in the rotation scheduled for Sunday against the Angels. The left-hander, who exited his start Monday, underwent an MRI which came back negative.

MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers
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