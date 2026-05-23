MacKenzie Gore Injury: Plays catch Friday
Gore (lat) played catch Friday and will be re-evaluated this weekend, MLB.com reports.
All signs are pointing to Gore being ready for his next turn in the rotation scheduled for Sunday against the Angels. The left-hander, who exited his start Monday, underwent an MRI which came back negative.
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