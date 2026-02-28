MacKenzie Gore News: Better in second start

Gore allowed three hits and struck out one over three scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the White Sox.

After allowing two runs and three hits over 1.2 innings in his Cactus League debut, Gore was better his second time out, throwing 38 pitches (27 strikes). The lefty also took a comebacker off his leg but gathered the ball and got the out. Texas trainers paid him a visit, but Gore stayed in the game, per Matt Postins of SI.com. Gore is expected to serve as the third or fourth starter in the Rangers' rotation.