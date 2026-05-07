MacKenzie Gore News: Can't shake control issues in loss

Gore (2-3) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The 27-year-old left-hander struggled with hard contact Thursday, giving up four extra-base hits (two triples). Gore also continued to have major problems with his control, issuing at least three passes in his fifth start already this year. He's been a pretty big disappointment to begin his Rangers career, posting a 5.18 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 48:21 K:BB across 40 innings, so Gore will be looking to right the ship in his next scheduled outing versus Arizona.