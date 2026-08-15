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MacKenzie Gore News: Collects seventh win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 6:03am

Gore (7-9) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Gore wasn't as sharp as he has been lately, but he did well enough to pick up his first win in five starts. The damage on his line came from a Henry Bolte three-run home run in the second inning. Gore has earned quality starts in two of his last four appearances, allowing seven runs over 24 innings in that span. For the season, he has a 4.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 154:51 K:BB through 139.2 innings over 26 starts. The strikeout upside is encouraging, and the Rangers will need Gore to stay sharp as they battle for a playoff spot. His next start is projected to be at home in a favorable matchup versus the Angels.

MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers
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