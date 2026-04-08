MacKenzie Gore News: Dominant in second win
Gore (2-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Mariners, allowing just one hit and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out nine.
Gore turned in his best outing of the young season Wednesday, as he mowed through the Seattle lineup before leaving the game after five innings and 82 pitches. Through three starts with Texas, Gore's ERA sits at 2.76 with an impressive 0.86 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings. The left-hander is currently lined up to face the A's on the road his next time out.
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