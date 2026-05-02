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MacKenzie Gore News: Early exit in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Gore didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Tigers, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw actually no-hit Detroit through three scoreless innings, but Tigers hitters drove up Gore's pitch count -- 25 of his 55 strikes on the night came from foul balls -- and he ran out of gas in the fourth, getting lifted after 94 total pitches. It's another disappointing outing from the Rangers' big offseason pitching acquisition, who hasn't been able to complete more than five frames in any of his last five trips to the mound. Gore will take a 4.67 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB through 34.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Yankee Stadium.

MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers
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