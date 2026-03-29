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MacKenzie Gore News: Earns win in Rangers debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Gore (1-0) earned the win Sunday over the Phillies, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

It was an impressive debut for Gore, who held the Phillies hitless through his first five innings before he was charged with a pair of runs in the sixth after allowing two singles and a walk. Despite the rocky finish, it was an encouraging showing from the left-hander, who posted a 4.17 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 185:64 K:BB across 30 starts (159.2 innings) in an up-and-down 2025 campaign with the Nationals. Gore is tentatively lined up to face the Reds at home in his next outing.

MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers
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