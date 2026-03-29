MacKenzie Gore News: Earns win in Rangers debut
Gore (1-0) earned the win Sunday over the Phillies, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.
It was an impressive debut for Gore, who held the Phillies hitless through his first five innings before he was charged with a pair of runs in the sixth after allowing two singles and a walk. Despite the rocky finish, it was an encouraging showing from the left-hander, who posted a 4.17 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 185:64 K:BB across 30 starts (159.2 innings) in an up-and-down 2025 campaign with the Nationals. Gore is tentatively lined up to face the Reds at home in his next outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 263 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: AL Cy Young Award Odds4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More