MacKenzie Gore News: Falls to 3-6

Gore (3-6) allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss.

Gore delivered his fifth straight quality start despite not having a very efficient outing. He gave up a run in each of the first two innings before settling in for four scoreless frames. Washington scored just one run, leading to Gore's first loss since May 23. Since being chased in the fourth inning against the Orioles on May 16, he's produced a 1.45 ERA with a 35:5 K:BB across 31 frames. Gore owns an impressive 2.89 ERA and 119:23 K:BB for the season. His next start is projected to be a tough road matchup against the Dodgers.