MacKenzie Gore headshot

MacKenzie Gore News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Gore did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on a hit and two walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out seven.

Gore was stellar on the mound, allowing just three Angels to reach base as part of a superb pitcher's duel with Reid Detmers. It was an incredibly encouraging outing for Gore, particularly considering he was pulled after just one inning in his previous start due to left lat tightness. It has been an up-and-down start to the 27-year-old's first season with the Rangers, as he owns a 4.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:26 K:BB across 55 innings (11 starts). Gore is tentatively slated to make his next start Friday against the Royals.

MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago