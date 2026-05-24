MacKenzie Gore News: Fans seven in no-decision
Gore did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on a hit and two walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out seven.
Gore was stellar on the mound, allowing just three Angels to reach base as part of a superb pitcher's duel with Reid Detmers. It was an incredibly encouraging outing for Gore, particularly considering he was pulled after just one inning in his previous start due to left lat tightness. It has been an up-and-down start to the 27-year-old's first season with the Rangers, as he owns a 4.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:26 K:BB across 55 innings (11 starts). Gore is tentatively slated to make his next start Friday against the Royals.
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