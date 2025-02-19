Fantasy Baseball
MacKenzie Gore News: Getting nod for spring opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Gore will start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez hasn't yet tipped his hand regarding his Opening Day starter, but Gore remains the most likely candidate, with Jake Irvin also an option. Gore will look to take another step forward in 2025 after the 25-year-old southpaw posted a career-best 3.90 ERA last season, along with a 1.42 WHIP and 181:65 K:BB over 166.1 innings.

