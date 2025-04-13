MacKenzie Gore News: Gives up four runs in loss

Gore (1-2) took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday. He allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings.

Gore needed 105 pitches (64 strikes and 11 whiffs) to reach six innings Sunday, and while he fanned seven batters for a second consecutive game, he wasn't able to get enough run support to avoid the loss. Gore leads the National League with 32 strikeouts, and through four starts he's registered a 3.52 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 23 innings. He'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next weekend against on the road against the Rockies.