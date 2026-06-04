MacKenzie Gore News: Lasts 4.2 innings in loss
Gore (4-5) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals after allowing four runs on nine hits and three walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out five.
Gore was coming off back-to-back quality starts against the Angels and Royals, allowing just one run over 12.1 innings in that span, but he couldn't keep that streak going and didn't even finish the fifth inning this time. The four runs allowed were the most Gore had allowed in a game since May 7, when he gave up five runs in a loss to the Yankees. Owning a 2.77 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over his last five starts, Gore will aim to bounce back in his next outing, scheduled for next week on the road against the Royals.
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