MacKenzie Gore News: Locked in for Opening Day start

The Nationals announced Monday that Gore will start the team's March 27 season opener versus the Phillies in Washington.

Coming off a 2024 season in which he submitted a 3.90 ERA and struck out 181 batters over 166.1 innings, Gore entered the spring as the odds-on favorite to receive the Opening Day nod. The 25-year-old southpaw only strengthened his case to begin the season at the front of the rotation after breezing through his first two Grapefruit League starts, covering 8.1 scoreless innings while striking out 10 and scattering four hits and four walks. Gore will make his third start of the spring Monday versus the Cardinals and should have one more tune-up outing this weekend before taking the hill Opening Day.