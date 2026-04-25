MacKenzie Gore News: Mixed results in no-decision
Gore did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Athletics, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.
Gore allowed three runs across the second and third innings, throwing 72 of a season-high 106 pitches for strikes with 14 whiffs. The 27-year-old has now yielded 10 earned runs across his past three starts, and he's failed to exceed five frames in four straight outings. He owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB across 31 innings and lines up for a road matchup against the Tigers next weekend.
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