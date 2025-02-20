Fantasy Baseball
MacKenzie Gore headshot

MacKenzie Gore News: No longer starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Gore is no longer scheduled to start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Jake Irvin is now listed as the starter for the first game of the exhibition slate, but there is no reported injury to Gore. Instead, this is a matter of Gore preferring to build up to the point of potentially reaching two innings in his spring debut, and the Nationals accommodating the left-hander's request and keeping him on the side for an additional live batting practice session. Gore still seems like the frontrunner for the Opening Day nod in 2025.

MacKenzie Gore
Washington Nationals
