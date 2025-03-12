MacKenzie Gore News: On track for Opening Day

Gore is on schedule to pitch the first game of the season for the Nationals against the Phillies, although manager Dave Martinez has yet to officially name the left-hander his Opening Day starter, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Gore dominated the Astros on Tuesday afternoon in only his second Grapefruit League start of the spring, allowing two hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out six, although he was facing a Houston lineup that featured top prospect Cam Smith as its biggest name. Gore produced career highs with a 3.90 ERA, 10 wins, 181 strikeouts and 166.1 innings last season, and the third overall pick in the 2017 Draft could be poised to take another big step forward in 2025.