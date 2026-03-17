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MacKenzie Gore News: Pitches into fifth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 6:24am

Gore allowed two hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 scoreless innings. He also hit a batter.

Gore followed up his worst Cactus League start with his best one Monday. After allowing seven runs, six hits and three walks over 1.2 innings in his previous outing, the left-hander was sharper the fourth time out. "The ball was coming out great," Gore told Kane McCutcheon of Yahoo! Sports after the start. "We're close, I thought probably the last time out we were much better in terms of crispness and location of everything." Gore is ramping up for his first season for Texas since being acquired in January.

MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers
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