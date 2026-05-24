MacKenzie Gore News: Ready to start Sunday
Gore (lat) will start Sunday's series finale versus the Angels in Anaheim, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gore looked to be at risk of landing on the injured list after he lasted just one inning in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies before leaving due to left lat tightness, but an MRI cleared him of any major damage. The southpaw was able to play catch a few days later and appears to have checked out fine, setting the stage for him to return to the hill on five days' rest. The Rangers may look to keep Gore's workload in check Sunday as a matter of caution, though manager Skip Schumaker hasn't explicitly said that the 27-year-old will be on a limited pitch count.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 186 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1212 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More