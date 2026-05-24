MacKenzie Gore headshot

MacKenzie Gore News: Ready to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Gore (lat) will start Sunday's series finale versus the Angels in Anaheim, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gore looked to be at risk of landing on the injured list after he lasted just one inning in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies before leaving due to left lat tightness, but an MRI cleared him of any major damage. The southpaw was able to play catch a few days later and appears to have checked out fine, setting the stage for him to return to the hill on five days' rest. The Rangers may look to keep Gore's workload in check Sunday as a matter of caution, though manager Skip Schumaker hasn't explicitly said that the 27-year-old will be on a limited pitch count.

MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring MacKenzie Gore See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago