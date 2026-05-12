MacKenzie Gore News: Shines with eight strong innings
Gore (3-3) earned the win over Arizona on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters over eight innings.
Gore served up a solo homer in the second inning, but that was the only time the Diamondbacks put a run on board against him. The lefty's eight frames were a season high -- he previously hadn't gone more than six innings -- and he needed an efficient 95 pitches to go that deep. Gore had pitched to a poor 7.58 ERA over his previous four starts coming into Tuesday, so this was a much-needed turnaround. He's slated for a road tilt in the Colorado altitude his next time out.
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