Gore didn't make it out of the third inning Monday, giving up two early runs before being lifted after allowing two baserunners to start the frame. It's been a tale of two halves for the southpaw, who carried a 3.02 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 19 starts and 110.1 innings before the All-Star break but has struggled since, now sitting with a 4.17 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 30 starts and 159.2 innings. The 26-year-old is currently lined up to pitch the Nationals' season finale Sunday, though the club could decide to shut him down early.