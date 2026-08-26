MacKenzie Gore News: Short outing Wednesday

Gore (7-10) allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Gore didn't give up any home runs, but the White Sox were able to piece together a pair of runs against him in the second and fourth innings for his worst start in August. He's limited the long ball well this month, allowing just two homers and eight total runs over 26.2 innings across his last five starts. Gore is at a 4.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 165:56 K:BB through 149.1 innings over 28 starts this year. His next start is projected to come at home versus the Athletics.