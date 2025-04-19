MacKenzie Gore News: Strikes out 13 in win

Gore (2-2) earned the win against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts over six innings.

Gore surrendered a two-run homer in the second inning but was otherwise dominant in the challenging environment of Coors Field. He racked up a whopping 28 swinging strikes on 104 pitches, including 14 on his curveball, and now has two 13-strikeout performances through five starts this season. He'll carry a 3.41 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB across 29 innings into a home matchup with the Orioles next week.