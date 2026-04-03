MacKenzie Gore News: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Gore did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Reds, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.
Gore surrendered all three runs via the long ball but still turned in his first quality start in a Rangers uniform. The southpaw threw 57 of 88 pitches for strikes and generated 13 whiffs in a second straight solid outing with his new club. He's allowed five earned runs through 11.1 innings with a 16:3 K:BB and lines up for a home matchup against the Mariners next week.
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