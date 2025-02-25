Fantasy Baseball
MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore News: Throws to hitters in cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 10:20am

Gore threw two innings against live hitters in the batting cage Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals and Gore are saying all the right things about him building up on the side so far rather than in games. Davey Martinez said that Gore and Michael Soroka will make their spring debuts soon, and Zuckerman speculates that Gore and Soroka could start the Nationals' split-squad games Saturday.

MacKenzie Gore
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
