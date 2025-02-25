MacKenzie Gore News: Throws to hitters in cage
Gore threw two innings against live hitters in the batting cage Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals and Gore are saying all the right things about him building up on the side so far rather than in games. Davey Martinez said that Gore and Michael Soroka will make their spring debuts soon, and Zuckerman speculates that Gore and Soroka could start the Nationals' split-squad games Saturday.
