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MacKenzie Gore News: Tosses 6.1 scoreless frames Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 5:14am

Gore (4-4) earned the win Friday against the Royals after tossing 6.1 scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three.

Gore's strikeout numbers are trending in the wrong direction, as he's fanned three or fewer in four of his last six starts, but he has the stuff to improve in that regard as the season goes on. Gore has been on a tear of late and has given up one run or fewer while pitching at least six frames in three of his last four outings. In six May appearances, Gore owns a 3.56 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP across 30.1 innings. He should make his next start against the Cardinals on the road next week.

MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers
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