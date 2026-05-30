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Maikel Garcia Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 3:29pm

Garcia was removed from Saturday's game against the Rangers with a right hamstring strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Garcia injured himself while running from first to third in the seventh inning and was immediately replaced on the basepaths. The severity of his injury is unknown, though there's a strong chance that he will require a trip to the injured list, which would leave Nick Loftin as the next man up to start at third base for Kansas City.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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