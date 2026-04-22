Maikel Garcia Injury: Expects to play Friday
Garcia (elbow) said after Wednesday's game against Baltimore that he expects to play in Friday's game against the Angels, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.
Garcia said he felt pain in his elbow during his second at-bat of Wednesday's contest, though he managed to stay in the game for a few more innings before leaving. The Royals have a scheduled day off Thursday before they begin their series against the Halos on Friday, which could give the star third baseman enough time to recover and return to action without missing a start.
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