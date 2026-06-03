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Maikel Garcia Injury: Held out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Garcia (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati.

It's the fourth consecutive start that Garcia will miss as he continues to deal with a right hamstring issue. The Royals have held off on putting Garcia on the 10-day injured list, but a move will have to be made soon if he's not game-ready in a hurry. Nick Loftin is filling in again at third base Wednesday in Garcia's stead.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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