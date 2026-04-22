Maikel Garcia Injury: Leaves early with sore elbow
The Royals announced that Garcia was removed from Wednesday's game against the Orioles after the fifth inning due to right elbow soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
While it remains unclear when or how Garcia suffered the injury, he could be sent in for further testing as the Royals look to gain clarity on the severity of the matter. Garcia went 0-for-3 with a strikeout prior to exiting the game.
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