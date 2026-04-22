Maikel Garcia headshot

Maikel Garcia Injury: Leaves early with sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 1:35pm

The Royals announced that Garcia was removed from Wednesday's game against the Orioles after the fifth inning due to right elbow soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

While it remains unclear when or how Garcia suffered the injury, he could be sent in for further testing as the Royals look to gain clarity on the severity of the matter. Garcia went 0-for-3 with a strikeout prior to exiting the game.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Barometer: Barrel Rate Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Barrel Rate Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago