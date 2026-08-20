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Maikel Garcia Injury: Likely bound for IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Manager Matt Quatraro said that Garcia is likely to be placed on the injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain during Thursday's game against the Athletics, Joel Goldberg of Royals.tv reports.

Garcia suffered the injury while rounding third base in the first inning and came out of the game immediately afterward. The 26-year-old had been playing in just his fourth game since returning from a nearly two-month stay on the IL caused by a hand injury but is now set to go back on the shelf for at least the remainder of August. Nick Loftin will likely resume serving as Kansas City's primary third baseman.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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