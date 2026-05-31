Maikel Garcia Injury: No decision yet on IL stint

Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, but the Royals are still awaiting the test results on the right hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday's 7-6 loss before determining if he'll require a stint on the 10-day injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Garcia sustained the injury in the seventh inning of Saturday's contest while running the bases and was immediately lifted from the contest. At this stage, the 26-year-old appears more likely than not to wind up on the IL, but the Royals are holding out hope that Garcia is dealing with a low-grade strain that may cause him to miss just a few games rather than the full 10 days. The team should have more clarity on his status prior to Monday's series opener in Cincinnati.