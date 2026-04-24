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Maikel Garcia Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Garcia (elbow) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

After leaving Wednesday's game against the Orioles due to right elbow soreness, Garcia said he expected to play in Friday's series opener versus the Halos. The 25-year-old will open the contest on the bench, however, despite coming off a team day off Thursday. Nick Loftin is instead starting at the hot corner and batting leadoff for Kansas City.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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