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Maikel Garcia Injury: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Garcia (elbow) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Garcia was expected to return to the starting nine Saturday after sitting out Friday's contest with elbow cramps, but he will instead sit out a second consecutive game. Nick Loftin will pick up an extra start at the hot corner as a result and bat eighth.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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