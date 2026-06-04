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Maikel Garcia Injury: Out of lineup again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Garcia (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Twins.

It will be a fifth straight start missed for Garcia, who is working his way back from a right hamstring injury. The Royals are optimistic Garcia will be able to avoid the injured list, but a decision one way or another will need to be made soon. Nick Loftin is again filling in at third base in Garcia's stead.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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