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Maikel Garcia Injury: Remaining on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Garcia (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The 26-year-old will sit for a third straight game after exiting Wednesday's contest due to right elbow cramps. Garcia was expected to rejoin the lineup Friday and Saturday before ultimately sitting out, but there's been no word of him suffering a setback to this point. The Royals have a team day off Monday, so Garcia will get an extra day to recover ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Sacramento.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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