Maikel Garcia Injury: Remains out of lineup Friday
Garcia (hamstring) remains out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Garcia is missing his sixth straight start, though he was able to pinch-hit in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Twins. With Garcia absent from the starting nine, Nick Loftin is starting at third base and batting eighth against right-hander Zebby Matthews.
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