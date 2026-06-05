Maikel Garcia headshot

Maikel Garcia Injury: Remains out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Garcia (hamstring) remains out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.

Garcia is missing his sixth straight start, though he was able to pinch-hit in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Twins. With Garcia absent from the starting nine, Nick Loftin is starting at third base and batting eighth against right-hander Zebby Matthews.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Players Hamstrung With Strains
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Players Hamstrung With Strains
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
14 days ago