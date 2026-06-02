Maikel Garcia Injury: Remains out Tuesday
Garcia (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Cincinnati.
Garcia will miss a third straight start as he battles a right hamstring strain. A decision regarding a stint on the 10-day injured list for Garcia should be made imminently. Nick Loftin is handling third base for the Royals on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Players Hamstrung With StrainsYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More