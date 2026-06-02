Maikel Garcia headshot

Maikel Garcia Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Garcia (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Cincinnati.

Garcia will miss a third straight start as he battles a right hamstring strain. A decision regarding a stint on the 10-day injured list for Garcia should be made imminently. Nick Loftin is handling third base for the Royals on Tuesday.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Players Hamstrung With Strains
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Players Hamstrung With Strains
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago