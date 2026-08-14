Maikel Garcia Injury: Resumes rehab assignment Thursday

Garcia (hand) went 0-for-1 with a run scored and three walks with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday.

Garcia resumed his rehab assignment from a strained muscle in his left hand, though he didn't get much chance to hit, drawing three walks while committing a pair of errors across a full game at third base. The 26-year-old was pulled off his assignment after just one appearance July 28 due to renewed discomfort, but after receiving a cortisone injection and participating in some baseball activity, he was given the green light to return to game action. It's unclear how long the Royals plan to keep Garcia in the minors, but provided his hand remains pain-free coming out of Thursday's game, he's tracking toward a return to the big-league roster in the not-too-distant future. Before landing on the injured list, Garcia slashed .261/.320/.373 with three home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs and five stolen bases across 69 contests.